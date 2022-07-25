About this product
THC: 22.06%
CBD: 47.15%
TERPENES: 7.25%
TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Myrcene, beta Myrcene, alpha Pinene
• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
About this brand
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract