GENETICS: Cinderella 99 x Vortex



THC: 80.15%

CBD: 2.38%

TERPENES: 9.749

TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene



This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.