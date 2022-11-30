GENETICS: Dogwalker #4 (Albert Walker OG x Chemdawg '91) from One Eye



THC: 72.39%

CBD: <LOQ

TERPENES: 2.23%

TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, alpha Humulene, alpha Bisabolol



WVA “Cured Badder” products are similar to our Live Badder, but is made with terpene rich cured material. Achieving this consistency requires more post-processing agitation and greater attention to detail to dial in the perfect consistency. Badder is a breeze to dab and handle and is always packaged in glass jars.