About this product
GENETICS: Dogwalker #4 (Albert Walker OG x Chemdawg '91) from One Eye
THC: 72.39%
CBD: <LOQ
TERPENES: 2.23%
TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, alpha Humulene, alpha Bisabolol
WVA “Cured Badder” products are similar to our Live Badder, but is made with terpene rich cured material. Achieving this consistency requires more post-processing agitation and greater attention to detail to dial in the perfect consistency. Badder is a breeze to dab and handle and is always packaged in glass jars.
