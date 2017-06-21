About this product
Live Sauce is another dabbable “Live Resin” that is made from whole plant fresh frozen material (WPFF). Due to It’s high terpene content, this extract has a wet, saucy consistency, and is always packaged into childproof glass jars. Live Sauce differs from Royal Jelly in the fact that it tends to have a more homogenous consistency throughout the jar. It contains many small THC-A crystals mixed thoroughly into a delicious sauce of terpenes and cannabinoids.
About this strain
Wookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with The White and Chemdawg 91. Wookies produces euphoric and relaxing effects that promote creativity. This strain is known for having a flavorful terpene profile that is minty and musky. Wookies is not to be confused with Wookie – an entirely different strain with different lineage.
Wookies effects
Reported by real people like you
87 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service.
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract
