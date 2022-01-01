About this product
Royal Jelly is WVA’s top-tier dabbable “Live Resin” consisting of a terpene rich sauce poured over a cluster of meticulously separated THC-A crystals. This product is always made from whole plant fresh-frozen material and packaged into childproof glass jars. We tend to use a 40/60 to 50/50 ratio of terpene “Jelly” to “Diamonds” to curate the ultimate dabbing experience possible.
Willamette Valley Alchemy
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service.
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract
