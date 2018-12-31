About this product
Bred by Professor P of Dynasty Genetics, Huckleberry Diesel is the result of a Sour Diesel preservation project. By crossing a pre-1999 Sour Diesel mother with an Oregon Huckleberry father, Huckleberry Diesel results in a potent hybrid with mostly sedative body effects and slight cerebral effects, depending on the phenotype. It has diesel and berry flavors and more of a fuel-driven aroma, and buds are drenched in trichomes with hues that resemble purple diamonds once ground up.
Huckleberry Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
42% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
28% of people say it helps with nausea
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
