About this product
About this strain
Lavender, also known as "Lavender Kush," is an indica marijuana strain. Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. According to growers, this strain has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.
Lavender effects
Reported by real people like you
583 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
