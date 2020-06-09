About this product
putting on some music and lighting one up a chillaxing. Chasing that feeling that
drew us to weed to begin with. The laughter with good friends, the
hazy buzz, the reminder that life’s too short to take it too seriously.
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
One of the first recreational cannabis farms to be licensed by the state of Oregon, Winberry Farms was started by friends and their families. Specializing in naturally sungrown product from quality genetics, our flower is expertly cultivated, perfectly cured, and farm fresh to you. Always grown with organic process and fertilizers. Our farm is located in the Southern Willamette Valley 30 miles southeast of Eugene, nourished naturally by the waters of Winberry Creek.