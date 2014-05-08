About this product
-Infused with botanically-derived terpenes & natural flavors
-High potency; Broad terpene fingerprint
-THC with a hint of CBD
-Performs best at 2.75-3 amps
-Available in 1g cartridges
Just like you, when we clock out after a long day, nothing beats
putting on some music and lighting one up a chillaxing. Chasing that feeling that
drew us to weed to begin with. The laughter with good friends, the
hazy buzz, the reminder that life’s too short to take it too seriously.
About this strain
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
About this brand
One of the first recreational cannabis farms to be licensed by the state of Oregon, Winberry Farms was started by friends and their families. Specializing in naturally sungrown product from quality genetics, our flower is expertly cultivated, perfectly cured, and farm fresh to you. Always grown with organic process and fertilizers. Our farm is located in the Southern Willamette Valley 30 miles southeast of Eugene, nourished naturally by the waters of Winberry Creek.