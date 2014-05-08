About this product
-Full spectrum with no Vitamin E, MCT, PG, S/S, VG or PG cutting agents
-Available in 1g cartridge
Just like you, when we clock out after a long day, nothing beats
putting on some music and lighting one up a chillaxing. Chasing that feeling that
drew us to weed to begin with. The laughter with good friends, the
hazy buzz, the reminder that life’s too short to take it too seriously.
About this strain
Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99 unknown landrace Sativa devised by Nectar Seeds. Grapefruit is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. The effects of Grapefruit are happy and euphoric. Leafly customers tell us Grapefruit effects make them feel energized and creative. Bred by Positronic Seeds, the dominant terpene of this weed strain is Limonene. Grapefruit features a sweet, tropical flavor profile and citrus, grapefruit aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with Arthritis Chronic Pain, and migraines. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapefruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
One of the first recreational cannabis farms to be licensed by the state of Oregon, Winberry Farms was started by friends and their families. Specializing in naturally sungrown product from quality genetics, our flower is expertly cultivated, perfectly cured, and farm fresh to you. Always grown with organic process and fertilizers. Our farm is located in the Southern Willamette Valley 30 miles southeast of Eugene, nourished naturally by the waters of Winberry Creek.