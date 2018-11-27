About this strain
From an anonymous breeder out of Arizona, Marionberry Pie, also known as Mited, comes from unknown parents. With a sweet, tart smell like marionberry jam, this hybrid leans toward a strong body high with exceptional euphoric qualities. Depending on the phenotype, buds can be either purple or green with orange hairs.
Marionberry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Headaches
100% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Winberry Farms
Specializing in Organic Flower and Extracts
One of the first recreational cannabis farms to be licensed by the state of Oregon, Winberry Farms was started by friends and their families. Specializing in naturally sungrown product from quality genetics, our flower is expertly cultivated, perfectly cured, and farm fresh to you. Always grown with organic process and fertilizers. Our farm is located in the Southern Willamette Valley 30 miles southeast of Eugene, nourished naturally by the waters of Winberry Creek.
