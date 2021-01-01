About this product

Let Purple Reign in our handcrafted bangle with our signature charm and our iconic marijuana leaf in Purple Haze. A great stand-alone piece, or stack your bangles. The Cannabis Icon-O-Pop Collection by Winky&Dutch™ is handcrafted in NY and designed to both blend in and flash forward. Features: 64MM Adjustable Band Bangle Bracelet with 13MM fixed Charm, One Size Fits Everyone, SilverTone Plating Finish, Made in the USA, Made in New York, No Questions Asked Replacement if Damaged.