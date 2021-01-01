About this product

All The Best coconut oil with CBD can be used topically or added to food. It contains virtually no THC but has high levels of beneficial CBD.



Contains 50mg CBD per teaspoon

Can be added to food, given as a treat, or applied directly to the skin.

Lab tested for potency and purity.

From hemp grown in Colorado without pesticides.

Ingredients: organic coconut oil, hemp extract

300 mg of CBD per a jar

Extracted in Washington using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents