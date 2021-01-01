About this product

All The Best’s Wisely products are made from a concentrated extract of Cannabidiol (CBD) in a base of Liquid Coconut Oil. The whole hemp plant is used to produce a full spectrum extract with hundreds of trace compounds for the “entourage effect” (when all of the constituents work together to magnify the benefits). With virtually no THC (less than 0.3%), this CBD oil is legal in all US states and is exempt from Schedule 1 drug classification. Each batch’s CBD levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy.



Concentrated extract of cannabidiol, helps relieve pain and anxiety

CBD brings the endocannabinoid systems in the body into balance

Dropper bottle ensures exact dose

Made from hemp grown and sourced in the USA

No THC

15 MG of CBD per ML

450 mg CBD per a bottle

Extracted in Washington using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents