About this product
Berry Godmother is made from a full flower blend, infused with flavor from berry terpenes. Two pack of joints (.5g each) with a 1:2 ratio THC:CBD. This blissful blend of Wedding Cake & Harle Tsu may cause happiness and a sense of peace. It may also make stressful situations a little more chill.
Smooth Hybrid Buzz best for body & mind.
Smooth Hybrid Buzz best for body & mind.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.