Volume 1 of 2
Sweet and Citrusy. Uplifting, low-key party vibes may result. Two full flower half gram joints, in collaboration with Woodnote Farms. Check out our Spotify playlist!
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0bOr9ap07Ul5st1HhCAfaA?si=9b9799897ecb4076
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our p
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
CDPH-10003199
C12-0000458-LIC