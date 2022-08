2 x 0.5g Full Flower Joints Strain: Banana Pancakes Banana Pancakes is an indica hybrid, great for breakfast in bed with a sweet pancake flavor and its tendency to dissolve stress. Deep relaxation may be among side effects.



Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!