The scent of freshly baked blueberry muffins wafts out of the WKND only 4.2 gram grinder top. A sweet Indica hybrid with a smooth, creamy finish is the perfect purple bud for any vibe. Relieve pain and stress and get happy! Ready for any use with a free grinder as part of the package! THC 22.12%



Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. We focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!!