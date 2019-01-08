About this product
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. We focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!!
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
Blueberry Muffin effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
