This 1g joint pops like sprinkles on whip! Ice Cream Cake flower, a familiar favorite that induce an unwarranted giggle as you relax into comfort. The creamy flavor profile and sweet hints of vanilla are topped off with Champagne Cake Live Resin is liable to get you as double baked as it's namesake.
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
