About this product
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!
About this strain
Dream Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Space Queen. Dream Queen produces effects that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after just a few puffs. This strain is pungent and reminiscent of pineapple, bubblegum, citrus and menthol. Growers say this strain comes in very frosty, light green buds. This strain will have you sticking your nose back in the jar over and over again to smell its unique aroma.
Dream Queen effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.