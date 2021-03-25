Focus and creativity are some of the benefits users may experience from this fruity, energizing Sativa. Available in the WKND only 4.2 gram grinder top. Ready for any use with a free grinder as part of the package! THC:22.39%



Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!!