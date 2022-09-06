2 x 0.5g Full Flower Indoor Joints

WKND presents our potent new line of indoor pre-rolls, lovingly rolled with Gastro Pop. Relaxation and serenity may be among the side effects of this robust strain.



Fragrance/Taste: sweet, fruity, and earthy THC: 27.86% CBD: 0.077%



Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. We focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!