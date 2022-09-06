About this product
2 x 0.5g Full Flower Indoor Joints
WKND presents our potent new line of indoor pre-rolls, lovingly rolled with Gastro Pop. Relaxation and serenity may be among the side effects of this robust strain.
Fragrance/Taste: sweet, fruity, and earthy THC: 27.86% CBD: 0.077%
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. We focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
WKND Products also available on Leaflink: https://www.leaflink.com/menu/wknd-recreational/
State License(s)
CDPH-10003199
C12-0000458-LIC