About this product
Effects: upbeat, motivational, creative
The Gelato strain is best for daytime use, known as a “wake and bake” strain, with an average THC content of 25% and moderate CBD.
This Indica leaning preroll works quickly and may be used pain relief and an energy boost.
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
