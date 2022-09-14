Users may expect hella smiles from these sparkly hybrid buds. Fruity, with hints of cotton candy, this Sativa hybrid delivers a solid energizing high, enhanced by the trace CBG and CBD found in strain testing. Ready for anything with its own Grindertop included! THC: 24.37%



Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. We focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!!