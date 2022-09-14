About this product
Users may expect hella smiles from these sparkly hybrid buds. Fruity, with hints of cotton candy, this Sativa hybrid delivers a solid energizing high, enhanced by the trace CBG and CBD found in strain testing. Ready for anything with its own Grindertop included! THC: 24.37%
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. We focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!!
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
WKND Products also available on Leaflink: https://www.leaflink.com/menu/wknd-recreational/
State License(s)
CDPH-10003199
C12-0000458-LIC