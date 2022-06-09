About this product
Five 0.5g pre-rolls.
Ice Cream Cake strain is an indica dominant hybrid strain (75% indica/25% sativa) created through a cross of the Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake strains. Ice Cream Cake packs a sweet skunky and creamy flavor with a sweet nuttiness that may elevate mood, promote relaxation and aid with pain relief.
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
