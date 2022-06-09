About this product
Aromatic hybrid with nutty flavor and hints of ice cream. Ready for anything with its own grinder top included!
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!!
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.