About this product
Strawberry/Lime. Two Flavors per gummy - peel apart for 100mg each or enjoy together for a full 200mg!
10 Servings of 10mgCBD:10mgTHC (1 serving = 1 Slice). Vegan made by a Vegan, Organic Ingredients (for real this time). Colors & Flavors sourced from plants. Smooth Hybrid Buzz is best for body & mind.
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003199
C12-0000458-LIC