Single Serving of 10mg THC, Vegan made by a Vegan, Organic Ingredients (for real this time). Colors & Flavors sourced from plants. Smooth Hybrid Buzz best for body & mind.



Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!