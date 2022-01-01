About this product
4 Servings of 10mg THC (1 serving = 1/2 Gummy), Vegan made by a Vegan, Organic Ingredients (for real this time), Colors & Flavors sourced from plants.
Smooth Hybrid Buzz best for body & mind.
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
