Introducing WKND's extra large, distillate infused joint, "The Hammer." This is our largest pre-roll, with a long lasting total of 1.5g.



Indica dominant, with sweet, creamy flavor and calming effects - great for winding down and relaxing the mind for bedtime or a chiller vibe. Complete with generously high THC levels and enriched terpenes, which aid its aroma and medicinal properties.