Introducing WKND's extra large, distillate infused joint, "The Hammer." This is our largest pre-roll, with a long lasting total of 1.5g.
Indica dominant, with sweet, creamy flavor and calming effects - great for winding down and relaxing the mind for bedtime or a chiller vibe. Complete with generously high THC levels and enriched terpenes, which aid its aroma and medicinal properties.
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
