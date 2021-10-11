This vanilla-dominant Indica hybrid may make for a tasty pain reliever or bedtime aid. Extremely generous THC levels are just over 27%, in the WKND only 4.2 gram Grindertop. Ready for any use with a free grinder as part of the package!



Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. We focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!!