About this product
14g Sungrown A-Buds in a glass jar.
Strain: Vanilla Frosting (Indica Dominant Hybrid) 23.5%THC / 0.069%CBD
Fragrance / Taste: Vanilla & Cream
Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3, Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a grand adventure.
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003199
C12-0000458-LIC