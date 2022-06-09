Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve on recent lines of Gelato, its silvery green buds are accented by hints of purple, and its smooth aroma has notes of vanilla despite its high-potency.



Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!!