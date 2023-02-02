A gummy with just enough clarity.

Each focus gummy has 5mg of hybrid THC and 5mg of CBG, helping you hone in. CBG has shown anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and stress relieving properties. Enhanced with ginger, which is shown to improve attention and processing. A refreshing, sweet, and juicy prickly pear flavor that's vegan-certified, gluten-free and has no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors or colors. ​

Ideal for: getting ahead of tasks, pushing through your daily grind, or cleaning up to-do lists. ​

Great for your first time or building the ideal high. ​

• 5mg CBG + 2.5mg THC per gummy

• 40 gummies per package

• 200mg THC + 100mg CBG per package

