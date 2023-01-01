For times when you want sharpened concentration and productivity. Like putting on headphones and finishing that to-do list. Wonder is cannabis made simple. Starter kit includes vape pen, 90 dose pod, and charger. 2:1 THC:CBD ratio. Great for both cannabis newcomers and experienced users. Easy to use, time-controlled microdosing. Innovative ceramic core pod design. Proprietary system with reusable pen.
At Wonder Wellness Co., we want to make the world of cannabis simple to understand and easy to experience for everyone. Try our Gummies or Minis, each with three distinctly-flavored experience options. Visit a dispensary near you to find low-dose, approachable cannabis that is innovative yet intuitive, fun to explore, and conducive to living well.