A gummy with just enough cheer.

Each laugh gummy has 5mg of sativa THC, to keep you in high spirits. Enhanced with turmeric, which is shown to have strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, leading to improved mood. An energizingly sweet, bright, and zesty tangerine flavor that's vegan-certified, gluten-free and has no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors or colors. ​

Ideal for: a morning boost without the jitters, a pre-afternoon slump pick-me-up, or a little lift in social settings. ​

Great for your first time or building the ideal high.

• 5mg THC per gummy

• 40 gummies per package

• 100mg THC per package

