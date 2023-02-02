A gummy with just enough cheer. Each laugh gummy has 5mg of sativa THC, to keep you in high spirits. Enhanced with turmeric, which is shown to have strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, leading to improved mood. An energizingly sweet, bright, and zesty tangerine flavor that's vegan-certified, gluten-free and has no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors or colors. -- Ideal for: a morning boost without the jitters, a pre-afternoon slump pick-me-up, or a little lift in social settings. -- Great for your first time or building the ideal high. -- • 5mg THC per gummy • 40 gummies per package • 100mg THC per package
At Wonder Wellness Co., we want to make the world of cannabis simple to understand and easy to experience for everyone. Try our Gummies or Minis, each with three distinctly-flavored experience options. Visit a dispensary near you to find low-dose, approachable cannabis that is innovative yet intuitive, fun to explore, and conducive to living well.