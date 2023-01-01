Relax as deep as you need. Each relax mini troche has 5mg of indica THC making it great for beginners or experienced patients seeking to layer doses. Relax mini troches offer a deep blueberry flavor and enhanced with lemon balm, which is shown to reduce stress and anxiety while providing an overall sense of increased calmness. -- Ideal for: maintaining a mellow mindset, unwinding after a long day, or adding some tranquility. -- • 5mg THC + 2mg CBD per mini troche • 40 mini troches per package • 200mg THC + 80mg CBD per package
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Wonder Wellness Co., we want to make the world of cannabis simple to understand and easy to experience for everyone. Try our Gummies or Minis, each with three distinctly-flavored experience options. Visit a dispensary near you to find low-dose, approachable cannabis that is innovative yet intuitive, fun to explore, and conducive to living well.