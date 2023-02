A gummy with just enough calm.

Each relax gummy has 2.5mg of indica THC and 5mg of CBD, the key to finding serenity. CBD has shown potential healing properties and may help reduce anxiety and increase relaxation. Enhanced with lemon balm, which is shown to reduce stress and anxiety while providing an overall sense of increased calmness. A deep, calming, and sensational blueberry flavor that's vegan-certified, gluten-free and has no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors or colors. ​

Ideal for: maintaining a mellow mindset, unwinding without the wine, or adding some extra tranquility to your setting. ​

Great for your first time or building the ideal high. ​

• 5mg CBD + 2.5mg THC per gummy

• 40 gummies per package

• 200mg CBD + 100mg THC per package

