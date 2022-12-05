Wonder helps you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses. When the wonder of serenity is all you really want, Wonder Relax is like sipping tea while unwinding on your couch. Every Wonder product contains a unique formula of cannabinoids and terpenes that offer a distinct experience.



Each Wonder Relax Mini features 5mg of CBD, 2.5mg of THC and a delicious blueberry flavor. Individual results may vary



'• 5mg CBD + 2.5mg THC per Mini

• 40 Minis per package

• 200mg CBD + 100mg THC per package