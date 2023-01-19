About this product
Wonder helps you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses.
Each Wonder Shine Gummy features 5mg of THC enhanced with turmeric and paired with a zesty tangerine flavor. For when the wonder of joy is all you really want.
20 pack, 110mg per pouch
5mg THC per serving (per gummy)
About this brand
*Wonder Wellness Co.
At Wonder Wellness Co., we want to make the world of cannabis simple to understand and easy to experience for everyone. Try our Gummies or Minis, each with three distinctly-flavored experience options. Visit a dispensary near you to find low-dose, approachable cannabis that is innovative yet intuitive, fun to explore, and conducive to living well.