Shine as bright as you need. Each shine mini troche has 5mg of sativa THC making it great for beginners or experienced patients seeking to layer doses. Shine mini troches offer a zesty tangerine flavor and are enhanced with turmeric, which is shown to have antioxidant properties leading to improved mood.

--

Ideal for: a morning boost without the jitters, a midday refresh to keep you going, or a little lift for social outings.

--

• 5mg THC per mini troche

• 40 mini troches per package

• 200mg THC per package

Show more