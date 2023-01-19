About this product
Wonder helps you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses.
Each Wonder Sleep Gummy features 5mg of THC, 5mg of CBD, 5mg of CBN enhanced with chamomile, 1mg of melatonin*, and paired with a great plum flavor. For when the wonder of sleep is all you really want.
*Per gummy
20 pack, 110mg per pouch
5mg THC + 5mg CBD + 5mg CBN per serving (per gummy)
About this brand
*Wonder Wellness Co.
At Wonder Wellness Co., we want to make the world of cannabis simple to understand and easy to experience for everyone. Try our Gummies or Minis, each with three distinctly-flavored experience options. Visit a dispensary near you to find low-dose, approachable cannabis that is innovative yet intuitive, fun to explore, and conducive to living well.