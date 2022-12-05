Wonder helps you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses. When rest and calm are what you need most, Wonder Sleep is like finally sleeping in your own bed after traveling. Every Wonder product contains a unique formula of cannabinoids and terpenes that offer a distinct experience.



Each Wonder Sleep Mini features 2.5mg of CBD, 2.mg of CBN, 2.5mg of THC and a tasty plum flavor. Individual results may vary.



'• 2.5mg CBD + 2.5mg CBN + 2.5mg THC per mini

• 40 minis per package

• 100mg CBD + 100mg CBN + 100mg THC per package