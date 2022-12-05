About this product
Wonder helps you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses. When rest and calm are what you need most, Wonder Sleep is like finally sleeping in your own bed after traveling. Every Wonder product contains a unique formula of cannabinoids and terpenes that offer a distinct experience.
Each Wonder Sleep Mini features 2.5mg of CBD, 2.mg of CBN, 2.5mg of THC and a tasty plum flavor. Individual results may vary.
'• 2.5mg CBD + 2.5mg CBN + 2.5mg THC per mini
• 40 minis per package
• 100mg CBD + 100mg CBN + 100mg THC per package
About this brand
*Wonder Wellness Co.
At Wonder Wellness Co., we want to make the world of cannabis simple to understand and easy to experience for everyone. Try our Gummies or Minis, each with three distinctly-flavored experience options. Visit a dispensary near you to find low-dose, approachable cannabis that is innovative yet intuitive, fun to explore, and conducive to living well.