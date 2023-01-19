About this product
Wonder helps you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses.
Each Wonder Unwind Gummy features 5mg of THC, 10mg CBD enhanced with lemon balm and paired with an incredible blueberry flavor. For when the wonder of accomplishment is all you really want.
20 pack, 110mg per pouch
10mg CBD + 5mg THC per serving (per gummy)
About this brand
*Wonder Wellness Co.
At Wonder Wellness Co., we want to make the world of cannabis simple to understand and easy to experience for everyone. Try our Gummies or Minis, each with three distinctly-flavored experience options. Visit a dispensary near you to find low-dose, approachable cannabis that is innovative yet intuitive, fun to explore, and conducive to living well.