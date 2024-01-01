Our 1 oz. Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture offers 1000mg of high-quality CBD, derived from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp. This tincture features whole-plant extracts, including beneficial compounds such as phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids. With non-detectable levels of THC, you can enjoy the calming benefits of CBD without any psychoactive effects.
How to Use: Take under the tongue daily, with or without food. Consult with a medical professional for dosing instructions. Store in a cool, dark place.
Why Choose Workman's Relief? Workman’s Relief offers premium CBD products made from organic hemp, ensuring you receive the purest form of cannabidiol extract. Our CBD oil is designed to support the hardworking individuals who don’t have the luxury of an "off day." Each dropper bottle contains Certified Organic CBD Oil in a base of organic MCT Oil, providing the natural relief you need to stay fit and ready for any challenge.
Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA.
CBD Benefits: CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp plants. It may support a sense of relief and wellness, offering calming benefits. Our CBD products are gluten-free, organic, and cultivated by a dedicated team of farmers, engineers, and soil experts.
COA and Lab Reports Available
Experience the natural benefits of hemp with Workman's Relief.
Bred by Eugenius, Bleugenius is a select CBD-dominant flower that provides clear-headed and calming effects. It has gorgeous, fluffy, dark green buds consisting of dark purple hues with a lovely coat of crystal resin. Bleugenius has a muddy and dank citrus scent that transitions to a floral berry aroma once ground up. However, it has a woody and grassy taste.
At Workman’s Relief, we believe that work is fundamental, grounding, and a major source of the good in the world. Work is vital for discovering meaning, achieving fulfillment, and fostering personal growth. Our premium, organic CBD products are designed to support hardworking individuals in every aspect of life—whether on the job, in the backyard, at the gym, or within the community. Proudly sourced and processed in Wisconsin, our USDA-certified organic hemp products ensure the highest standards of potency, purity, and safety. Join the community of hardworking individuals who trust Workman's Relief for their wellness needs and experience the difference of high-quality, organic CBD.
Workman's Relief – Organic CBD for the Everyday Hero.