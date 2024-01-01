Our 1 oz. Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture offers 1000mg of high-quality CBD, derived from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp. This tincture features whole-plant extracts, including beneficial compounds such as phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids. With non-detectable levels of THC, you can enjoy the calming benefits of CBD without any psychoactive effects.



Key Ingredients:

Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil

Peppermint Essential Oil

Hemp Oil

Monk Fruit



How to Use:

Take under the tongue daily, with or without food. Consult with a medical professional for dosing instructions. Store in a cool, dark place.



Why Choose Workman's Relief?

Workman’s Relief offers premium CBD products made from organic hemp, ensuring you receive the purest form of cannabidiol extract. Our CBD oil is designed to support the hardworking individuals who don’t have the luxury of an "off day." Each dropper bottle contains Certified Organic CBD Oil in a base of organic MCT Oil, providing the natural relief you need to stay fit and ready for any challenge.



Product Details:

SKU: WR-TIN-001-5-2

Category: Tinctures



Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA.



CBD Benefits:

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp plants. It may support a sense of relief and wellness, offering calming benefits. Our CBD products are gluten-free, organic, and cultivated by a dedicated team of farmers, engineers, and soil experts.



COA and Lab Reports Available



Experience the natural benefits of hemp with Workman's Relief.

Show more