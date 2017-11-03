Savor the delicious blend of our D9 Mixed Berry THC Gummies, each containing 5mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. With 10 gummies per pack, these are perfect for precise dosing. Made from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp, our gummies ensure you get the quality you deserve.



Key Ingredients:

Organic Tapioca Syrup

Water

Organic Sugar

Pectin

Sunflower Lecithin

Natural Flavor

Natural Color

Citric Acid

Organic MCT Coconut Oil

THC from Hemp Extract (aerial parts)

*Contains Coconut



Recommended Use:

Take one gummy per day before a meal. Consult with a physician for optimal use.



THC Gummy Benefits:

The Delta-9 THC in Workman’s Relief gummies is hemp-derived and identical to the Delta-9 THC found in marijuana. These gummies support higher quality of sleep, elation, a positive state of mind, and increased physical well-being. Workman’s Relief THC Gummies allow precise dosing to meet your individual needs.



Why Choose Workman's Relief?

Workman’s Relief is known for high-quality, tested, and trusted products. Our broad spectrum hemp extract is derived from organic hemp, designed to support hardworking individuals who don’t have the luxury of an "off day." Workman’s Relief helps keep you fit and ready for any challenge with the natural qualities of super-botanical hemp.



Product Details:

SKU: WR-GUM-051

Category: Gummies

Tags: gummy, thc-gummy



Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA



Experience the trusted quality and natural benefits of Workman's Relief. COA and Lab Reports available.

Show more