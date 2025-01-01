Classic soda shop flavor, fast-acting THC lift. Workman’s Relief Orange Cream THC Drink blends smooth vanilla and bright citrus into a nostalgic, sugar-free beverage infused with 10mg of Delta-9 THC per can. Each 4-pack delivers a fast-acting, uplifting experience with zero sugar, zero calories, and naturally derived flavors.
Perfect for unwinding after a long day or kicking back on the weekend, this clean, crisp drink is made with USDA Organic hemp and designed for reliable effects without the crash. Chill it, sip it, and let the creamy orange vibes do the rest.
At Workman’s Relief, we believe that work is fundamental, grounding, and a major source of the good in the world. Work is vital for discovering meaning, achieving fulfillment, and fostering personal growth. Our premium, organic CBD products are designed to support hardworking individuals in every aspect of life—whether on the job, in the backyard, at the gym, or within the community. Proudly sourced and processed in Wisconsin, our USDA-certified organic hemp products ensure the highest standards of potency, purity, and safety. Join the community of hardworking individuals who trust Workman's Relief for their wellness needs and experience the difference of high-quality, organic CBD.
Workman's Relief – Organic CBD for the Everyday Hero.