Experience the benefits of our 1 oz. Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture, delivering 1000mg of high-quality CBD. Made from USDA Organic USA-grown hemp, this tincture includes whole-plant extracts that provide a variety of beneficial compounds, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids.
Product Details: Full Spectrum CBD Oil Lab Verified CBD Oil Concentration COA and Lab Reports Available SKU: WR-TIN-001-5-1-1 Category: Tinctures
Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA
Key Ingredients: Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil Peppermint Essential Oil Hemp Oil Monk Fruit Free of all synthetic additives and preservatives Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, wheat-free, peanut-free USA Grown organic hemp extract
How to Use: Take under the tongue daily, with or without food. Consult with a medical professional for dosing instructions. Store in a cool, dark place.
CBD Benefits: CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp plants that may support a sense of relief and wellness, offering calming benefits. Our CBD oil is the purest form of cannabidiol extract, ideal for hardworking individuals seeking natural relief.
Why Choose Workman's Relief? Workman’s Relief is committed to providing high-quality, tested, and trusted products. Our hemp extract is derived from organic hemp and each dropper bottle contains Certified Organic CBD Oil in a base of organic MCT Oil. Designed to support the essential workers who don’t have the luxury of an "off day," Workman’s Relief helps you stay fit and ready for any challenge using the natural qualities of super-botanical hemp.
Experience the trusted quality and natural benefits of Workman's Relief with our Full Spectrum 1000mg CBD Oil Tincture.
Bred by Eugenius, Bleugenius is a select CBD-dominant flower that provides clear-headed and calming effects. It has gorgeous, fluffy, dark green buds consisting of dark purple hues with a lovely coat of crystal resin. Bleugenius has a muddy and dank citrus scent that transitions to a floral berry aroma once ground up. However, it has a woody and grassy taste.
At Workman’s Relief, we believe that work is fundamental, grounding, and a major source of the good in the world. Work is vital for discovering meaning, achieving fulfillment, and fostering personal growth. Our premium, organic CBD products are designed to support hardworking individuals in every aspect of life—whether on the job, in the backyard, at the gym, or within the community. Proudly sourced and processed in Wisconsin, our USDA-certified organic hemp products ensure the highest standards of potency, purity, and safety. Join the community of hardworking individuals who trust Workman's Relief for their wellness needs and experience the difference of high-quality, organic CBD.
Workman's Relief – Organic CBD for the Everyday Hero.