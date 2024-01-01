End your day with the soothing benefits of our Punch Out CBD Gummies, each containing 25mg of CBD and melatonin for a restful night's sleep. With 30 gummies per pack, these are perfect for precise dosing. Made from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp, our gummies ensure you get the quality you deserve.
Key Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Syrup Water Organic Cane Sugar Organic Agar Organic Locust Bean Gum Natural Flavor Natural Color Citric Acid Sodium Citrate Organic Sunflower Lecithin Organic MCT Coconut Oil Cannabidiol (CBD) from Hemp Extract (aerial parts) Melatonin *Contains Coconut
Recommended Use: Take one gummy 1 hour before bedtime. Consult with a physician for optimal use.
CBD Gummy Benefits: CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp plants that may support a sense of relief and wellness, offering calming benefits. Workman’s Relief CBD Gummies with Melatonin are vegan, fat-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free, providing a pure and effective end to your day.
Why Choose Workman's Relief? Workman’s Relief is known for high-quality, tested, and trusted products. Our broad spectrum hemp extract is derived from organic hemp, designed to support hardworking individuals who don’t have the luxury of an "off day." Workman’s Relief helps keep you fit and ready for any challenge with the natural qualities of super-botanical hemp.
At Workman’s Relief, we believe that work is fundamental, grounding, and a major source of the good in the world. Work is vital for discovering meaning, achieving fulfillment, and fostering personal growth. Our premium, organic CBD products are designed to support hardworking individuals in every aspect of life—whether on the job, in the backyard, at the gym, or within the community. Proudly sourced and processed in Wisconsin, our USDA-certified organic hemp products ensure the highest standards of potency, purity, and safety. Join the community of hardworking individuals who trust Workman's Relief for their wellness needs and experience the difference of high-quality, organic CBD.
Workman's Relief – Organic CBD for the Everyday Hero.