THC Coffee - Pumpkin Blend Daily Grind - 30MG
Start your day with a balanced boost from our Daily Grind THC Coffee, a rich and bold blend crafted for those who seek both flavor and relaxation. Each 12 oz. bag contains 30MG of premium Delta-9 THC, carefully blended into a roast that awakens your senses while delivering a calming effect.
Our THC-infused coffee harnesses whole-plant benefits, featuring a unique blend of organic coffee beans and natural cannabinoids to support relaxation and focus. Ingredients include 100% Arabica Coffee, Organic Hemp Extract, Organic Coconut Fiber, Organic Quillaja Extract, Organic Lemon Extract, Organic Reishi Extract, and a range of beneficial enzymes.
Product Details
30MG Delta-9 THC per 12 oz. bag
Crafted from sustainably sourced Arabica beans
Infused with organic, Wisconsin-grown hemp
Workman’s Relief
At Workman’s Relief, we believe that work is fundamental, grounding, and a major source of the good in the world. Work is vital for discovering meaning, achieving fulfillment, and fostering personal growth. Our premium, organic CBD products are designed to support hardworking individuals in every aspect of life—whether on the job, in the backyard, at the gym, or within the community. Proudly sourced and processed in Wisconsin, our USDA-certified organic hemp products ensure the highest standards of potency, purity, and safety. Join the community of hardworking individuals who trust Workman's Relief for their wellness needs and experience the difference of high-quality, organic CBD.
Workman's Relief – Organic CBD for the Everyday Hero.
